HUNTERTOWN — Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana, in partnership with Fort Wayne Community Schools, will sponsor the sixth annual STEM Conference 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Camp McMillen, 17101 Griffin Road.
Girls from all schools are welcome to attend. Non-Girl Scouts will receive a one-year membership as part of their registration.
Cost is $5 for the event, plus $5 for the breakout sessions.
Register by Sept. 30 at gsnim.org.
The event will begin with hands-on tabletop activities in which girls will explore science, technology, engineering and math concepts.
After a lunch break, there will be two optional career-focused breakout sessions led by female STEM professionals, one from Sweetwater who will help younger girls (Grades K-5) code a guitar and one from Steel Dynamics, who will guide older girls (Grades 6-12) in designing a boat.
Confirmed exhibitors include:
• Steel Dynamics
• Tekventure
• Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation
• Allen County Partnership for Water Quality
• Trees Indiana
• Northeast Indiana Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Hospital
• Fort Wayne Astronomical Society
• Purdue Fort Wayne (Physics Department, Future Girls of STEM, Phi Sigma Rho Engineering Sorority, American Society for Microbiology PFW Chapter, Environmental Resources Center)
• University of Saint Francis (Geology and Biology/Anatomy Departments)
• Manchester University School of Pharmacy
• David Adams Animation
• Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
• Indiana Tech Biomedical Engineering
Sponsors include NIPSCO/NiSource Foundation, Sweetwater, Ruoff Mortgage, Don Wood Foundation and PNC Bank.
