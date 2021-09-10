ANGOLA — On Aug. 12, Mayor Richard Hickman signed a proclamation honoring Angola High School’s class of 1961 on the sixtieth anniversary of their graduation.
He also proclaimed the week of September 5, 2021, as Angola High School class of 1961 Week and encouraged everyone to recognize the achievements of its members.
Hickman’s proclamation said that members of the class have excelled in education, construction, manufacturing, medicine, law, engineering, religion, business, finance and government, as well as parenthood and grandparenthood.
He also commended the members’ service to the country through the armed forces.
Members of the Class of 1961 are celebrating the occasion with a series of events and festivities Sept. 9-12. Activities include:
• a walking tour of downtown Angola;
• a tour of the U.S. National Registry Powers Church;
• a special screening of the 1961 hit movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” at the newly restored Brokaw Theater;
• a ‘Top Hat Lunch’ (a recreation of a lunch from the former landmark restaurant);
• dinner at the Glendarin Golf Club today;
• dinner at the Angola Senior Center Heritage Center on Saturday; and
• plenty of time to catch up on what’s happened since the last reunion five years ago.
“We want to hear AHS memories,” said Larry Sunday, Chair, Reunion Committee.
“What was your favorite Hornets game or night at Bledsoe’s Beach?” asked Kari Aldrich Bentz.
“What were the round trip miles from Top Hat to the Mound?” laughed Betty Nichols Lord during a recent Zoom planning meeting.
To learn more join the Angola class of ’61 Facebook page.
For further information, contact Larry Sunday, Reunion Planning Team Chair, at (919) 508-7566. Classmates can register by contacting Elaine Coolman at 495-9508.
