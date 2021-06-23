FORT WAYNE — Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne is partnering with the Steuben County Enterprise Center to run classes aimed at high school students as part of its Manufacturing Academy.
The Manufacturing Academy is a collaborative initiative to connect area high school students and adults with manufacturing partners.
Sponsoring manufacturers will provide selected Academy students with a paid learning experience about manufacturing fundamentals such as shop operations, safety, and blueprint reading as well as soft skills such as teamwork, communications, and problem-solving that can lead to a successful career.
Along the way, students will earn seven Ivy Tech credits that correlate to an MSSC-CPT certification or can be applied toward an Ivy Tech degree in Industrial Technology or Advanced Automation and Robotics Technology.
The Academy will deploy both classroom instruction and hands-on lab experiences at the Enterprise Center located at 907 S. Wayne St., Angola.
“The High School Manufacturing Academy is a win for all,” said Kimberly Waugh, Ivy Tech Fort Wayne Director of K-14 Engagement and Transition. “As a parent myself, the opportunity for my son or daughter to receive highly skilled hands-on training and be paid for their experiences all while preparing them for their future career is a game changer. Students don’t know what they don’t know unless they can see it, do it, and experience it!”
Applications for the fall are now open to juniors and seniors. Fall 2021 classes will run Aug. 18 through Dec. 16.
Interested high school students should contact their guidance counselor and Kimberly Waugh kwaugh7@ivytech.edu for further information.
Participating high schools include Angola, Fremont, Prairie Heights, and Hamilton.
Eligibility requirements, a link to the application, and more information on the Manufacturing Academy website are available at link.ivytech.edu/Academy.
