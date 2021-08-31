I believe in science. I believe in medicine and the treatments that doctors provide or prescribe. I believe that Jesus heals to this very day!
Luke 17 tells us that Jesus healed 10 men with leprosy. I have psoriasis. At times a painful rash is embarrassing and hurtful. I know as bad as that is, it is nothing like what those with leprosy went through.
It was not just embarrassing; it was life-altering. You would have to leave your home and live with other lepers outside of the community. They were forbidden from having contact with anyone that did not have leprosy.
Luke 17:11-19 Now on his way to Jerusalem, Jesus traveled along the border between Samaria and Galilee. As he was going into a village, ten men who had leprosy met him. They stood at a distance and called out in a loud voice, “Jesus, Master, have pity on us!”
When he saw them, he said, “Go, show yourselves to the priests.” And as they went, they were cleansed.
One of them, when he saw he was healed, came back, praising God in a loud voice. He threw himself at Jesus’ feet and thanked him—and he was a Samaritan.
Jesus asked, “Were not all ten cleansed? Where are the other nine? Has no one returned to give praise to God except this foreigner?” Then he said to him, “Rise and go; your faith has made you well.”
The first thing that I notice besides him healing 10 lepers is that one of them came back. It doesn’t say half. It doesn’t say 9 out of 10. It says 1, uno, came back to thank him.
Then I begin to think, how often do I genuinely thank God? Our daughter just had surgery lately, and I prayed heavily prior to and during for healing. What I did not do was praise God for the recovery.
Lord, I am so thankful for the caring staff. Lord, I am so grateful for a doctor who figured out our daughter’s problems.
We pray for what we need, want and long for, but do we take the time to be truly thankful? I know there are times I lack in thankfulness. I try to every day sing or state the Doxology to God.
Praise God from whom all blessings flow.
Praise Him all creatures here below.
Praise Him above, ye heavenly host.
Praise Father, Son, & Holy Ghost.
Instead of just asking for things, let’s be intentional in thanking. I want to be the one in the story that remembers what it was before and what just happened. I want to be the one in the story! May I never stop the praising. If God heals my psoriasis before I leave this world, I will praise. If God heals me when we meet face to face, I will be thankful! I choose to work on being the one.
Praise God from whom all blessings flow.
Praise Him all creatures here below.
Praise Him above, ye heavenly host.
Praise Father, Son, & Holy Ghost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.