Kiwanis holding breakfast on Saturday
ANGOLA — The 101 Lakes Kiwanis Club will be holding its annual pancake breakfast on Saturday.
The event will be from 8-11 a.m. at The Heritage Club, 1905 Wohlert St., Angola.
The event will benefit local community projects undertaken by the Kiwanis Club.
People are being asked for donations to cover the cost of their breakfast.
