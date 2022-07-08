“These things I have spoken to you while I’m still with you. But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the father will send in my name, he will teach you all things and bring to your remembrance all that I have said to you.” John 14:25 – 26; ESV.
It has been approximately a year since we began to return to “normalcy” after the pandemic shut down that secluded the world from one another. Little did we know at that time the impact of such a global lockdown would cause many of us to lose contact with so much.
The way that we socialize has been transformed, to what I believe personally, in the worst of ways: people of become more’s seclusive in their interactions on personal level and on the spiritual level. At the time, many believed social media in their various platforms had assisted everyone to stay connected during the pandemic. Facebook, Insta Graham, Snapchat, zoom and other media forms enabled people to interact when they could not contact one another due to the seclusion that was imposed in the various countries.
Sadly, these very same platforms conditioned the mind of many to remain in their interpersonal relationship building solely by the use of these platforms; thus transforming the normal face-to-face interaction we once enjoyed and embraced.
You there are some who are reading this that would debate this issue, but if we take an honest look at the way people interact now since the pandemic, it will be easy to see more and more people using social media platforms while sitting next to each other engaged in conversations with others beside those who are sitting right beside them. I have personally noted the increase of people sitting in the same room and being so engrossed with their phones the normal conversation was stifled.
This trend has also impacted our spiritual growth. More and more people have not returned to worship in inside their church community in a face-to-face manner and have elected to worship via social media: live streams of the services, televangelism, and other forms of platforms used to broadcast your church services. Some may say that due to what I call “church proper churches” with all their rules and guidelines removed, people feel freer to worship without the guidelines that are man-made. This might be true to a point; however, are we also forfeiting our biblical insight? This is where the Holy Spirit steps in…
Jesus knew his time was coming and he needed to bring comfort to the disciples. He knew the importance of ongoing connection was vital for their spiritual growth and their personal fellowship. Jesus knew that the only way to continue the relationship between God and man was to make a way to continue fellowship. The Holy Spirit is that way. Jesus and God made the way for this — God sent Jesus and Jesus sent the Holy Spirit. All three are working together to bring man in fellowship with them and with one another. Man is created to fellowship with God. Man was created to fellowship with one another. It is an instinct for this.
Are you feeling alone and isolated? How did it begin for you? Was it because of the pandemic or something else? The cure for loneliness is togetherness. Find a way to connect with other apart from social media: invite someone to coffee, share a meal together, host a game night … whatever you feel you need. Also consider attending a place of worship. Reconnect and find the peace you search for. You are not alone. All you need to do is reach out … to be able to obtain spiritual guidance where they can avoid having to discipline themselves the way that the “church proper.”
