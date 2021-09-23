ANGOLA — In recognition of October as Domestic Abuse Awareness Month, Urban League President and previous WANE-15 news anchor Terra Brantley will be speaking at Fairview Missionary Church about her own personal experiences concerning domestic violence.
The event, sponsored by TLC House Indiana, will take place on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 525 E. 200N.
Admission is free, and the public is welcome to attend. Donations will be accepted and appreciated.
For questions or more information, contact Sally Zintsmaster at 667-4428 or Cheryll Miller at 668-2830.
