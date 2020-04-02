Health experts are now saying that perhaps it isn’t a bad idea if healthy people were wearing masks for protection during the COVID-19 outbreak.
You can make your own, which you will see in this story. Or, if you choose, you can make masks in bulk during stay-at-home time and volunteer to any number of healthcare providers, first responders and nursing homes.
Numerous people in northeast Indiana have been at it for some time to fill a need for healthcare providers and others in this difficult time.
• Sew What in Churubusco is cranking out masks.
• Lee Ann Snyder, whose Hair Place shop in Angola has been sidelined by the shutdown order, has been churning out masks like crazy, enlisting volunteers in the community to lend a hand.
• Vera Bradley in Fort Wayne has converted its handbag operation into a facemask facility.
Sew What owner Angela Enright is hoping to produce thousands of masks in just a matter of days, employing volunteers.
At Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, which sent out instructions for a couple types of masks, has been delighted by the response of the community to produce masks in a dire time of need.
“We’ve received already over 500 masks people have fabricated themselves. We are very blessed in this community,” said Connie McCahill, president and CEO of Cameron Hospital.
• For Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett, numerous volunteers have stepped to the plate to make masks.
The many individuals and organizations who have donated fabric masks include Auburn Alterations, The Church at Garrett, Jacki Yoder, Shannon Comment, Miller’s Merry Manor staff and in-house corporation, Immaculate Conception Church in Auburn, Linda Carunchia from the DeKalb County Draftsmen’s Association, Jeannie Arnette and Garrett-Keyser-Butler school staff members.
Making a mask
For those of you wanting to make masks, here are the instructions for the most basic mask, a rectangular mask, as provided by the Turban Project, which is providing instructions from its website, turbanproject.com, and Facebook page.
You will need:
• Cotton fabric, any print for all men, women and children
• Cotton flannel for the backing
• 1/8” flat braided elastic
Cut the elastic 7” long for adult or children
You can make two sizes: Adult, 9-inches by 6-inches, or child, 7.5-inches by 5-inches.
1. Put right sides of cotton and flannel fabric together.
2. Starting at the center of bottom edge sew to the first corner, stop. Sew end of elastic to corner. A few stitches forward and back will hold this.
3. Sew to the next corner, stop, and bring the other end of that same elastic to the corner and sew a few stitches forward and back.
4. Now sew across that top of the mask to the next corner. And repeat No. 2 to the corner.
5. Sew to next corner and sew in the other end of the same elastic.
6. Sew across the bottom leaving about 1.5-inches to 2-inches open. Stop, cut the thread. Turn inside out.
7. Pin three tucks on each side of the mask. Make sure the tucks are the same direction.
8. Sew around the edge of the mask twice. It is so easy to make this. Be sure any fabric design is placed horizontally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.