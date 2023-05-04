ANGOLA — Three pairs of students from Trine University's Bridge Club competed in the American Contract Bridge League online collegiate pairs tournament on April 23.
The event featured two sessions of bridge, each about three hours long.
Cameron Orr, a Master of Business Administration student from Angola, and Treyton Sederstrom, an actuarial science major from Cedar Lake, finished 15th out of 29 teams competing.
Isaac Braun, a chemical engineering major from Portland, and Alex Kratzer, a mechanical engineering major from Elkhart, placed 27th. Ryan Hoak, a civil engineering major from Warsaw, and Christopher Shively, an accounting major from Churubusco, placed 28th.
