MONGO — After 10 years, the Pigeon River Festival in Mongo is making a return thanks to a grant from the LaGrange County Visitors Bureau.
The festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Mongo Community Park. The park is located at 780 E. C.R. 300N in Mongo.
The festival will begin at 2 p.m. and will run until sundown.
There will be food trucks, free children’s activities, live music by The Motor Folkers, a corn-hole tournament, local vendors, duck racing, local brews, drinks and fireworks to conclude the night after sundown.
“We are proud and excited to be able to assist Andy Linder and Mongo Community Development in bringing back a beloved festival to Mongo,” said Sonya Nash, in a press release.
Nash is the Executive Director of the LaGrange CVB.
The festival had been retired for 10 years, until the Mongo Community Development Association applied for the grant through the CVB.
“We know it’s going to be more successful, and more fun than ever before, due to the hard work of its organizers and the love and enthusiasm the community has for the outdoors,” said Nash.
The park can be found just east of the center of Mongo on East C.R. 300N. Information is available online at https://visitshipshewana.org/events/pigeon-river-festival/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.