BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Seniors at Prairie Heights High School are eligible to apply for the “Any Dream will Do” Scholarship in memory of Kristy Campbell.
The deadline to apply is Jan. 12 at 11 p.m. for the $500 scholarship, held at the Community Foundation of Noble County.
The scholarship is a one-time payment for a Prairie Heights High School senior who meets one or both of these criteria: 1) has been active in his or her high school drama club for at least two years and is preparing to pursue any sort of post-secondary education, 2) has excelled in high school English and will pursue an English or teaching major in college.
To apply:
1. Visit the foundation’s website at cfnoble.org/scholarships.
2. Create an account.
3. Take the Eligibility Quiz.
4. Submit requirements by Jan. 12, 2022, at 11 p.m.
Kristy Ann Campbell was a native of Sandusky, Michigan. She was active in debate, theater, Future Teachers of America and band, where she played the flute and bass drum, at Sandusky High School.
She graduated 10th in her class in 1966 and enrolled at Central Michigan University where she majored in public speaking, theater and English. She was a member of the Kappa Phi Sorority and was named best pledge.
She was active in theatre productions and was selected to the university Gold Symphonic Band. In 1970, she married Jerry Campbell. She graduated in 1970 with a bachelor of arts degree in education. Nine years later she earned her master’s degree from Saint Francis University in Fort Wayne.
She became a high school teacher at Prairie Heights High School in January of 1971 and took a year off in 1973 for the birth of her daughter, Nicol, before she completed a 30-year career there.
At Prairie Heights, she was past secretary of the teacher’s association and served on numerous P.B.A. and North Central committees. Campbell was also on the principal’s advisory committee and was chairman of the English department for three years. Campbell co-sponsored IFEA, Spell Bowl team and English Super Bowl team for many years.
Campbell received the Dekko Foundation award for Teacher of the Year in 2003. Her proudest accomplishment was directing and expanding the school theater program.
This scholarship fund was established in 2004 by Jerry Campbell in memory of his wife, as he wanted to honor his wife’s passion.
The Prairie Heights school corporation named the theater stage the “Kristy Campbell Memorial Stage” in memory of Campbell on Oct. 22, 2017. On the same night, Gov. Eric Holcomb bestowed the Distinguished Hoosier Award on Campbell, the first time the award was presented posthumously.
