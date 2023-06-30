Here we are at the last of 1 Thessalonians. This chapter holds some of my favorite verses. I am sure many of you know them, even if you don't know the location's longitude or latitude. 1 Thessalonians 5: 16-18 Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; this is God's will for you in Christ Jesus.
Rejoice always! We all can get up in the mess of life and not focus on the blessings. REJOICE! I love every season. I love summer for longer days, corn on the cob, fresh summer fruits, and nights around the campfire. I thank God for how the lights twinkle and the moon lights the sky and the ground. I rejoice that in His wisdom, God created different seasons, beautiful spots, and things for our eyes to feast upon.
Pray continually. Talking to the Lord should be natural to us; alas, it is often complicated. We need help with the words to say, worrying if there is a particular way we need to say them. All we need to say is what is on our hearts. Lord, thank you for the beauty of the day. Lord, be with me as I journey to work. Lord, help me be a blessing to someone at work today. Lord, thank you for a safe journey home. Lord, help my children today. Lord, be with my spouse today. Lord, thank you for your provision today. Praying continually is just acknowledging that we need our Heavenly Father.
The next part of this passage is a little more challenging. We are instructed to give thanks in all circumstances. ALL. I will be honest on this one. It is a struggle for me as well. When I cannot, there are days that I can't; I sing the doxology either silently or even aloud if I need the boost. To remind us what that is or for those not familiar …
Praise God from whom all blessings flow.
Praise him, all creatures here below.
Praise him above ye heavenly hosts.
Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. AMEN.
This helps to turn my horrible day into remembering the blessings. I thank God for our home. I thank God for our children. I thank God for my amazing bulldog, that is stubborn and, if out in the rain or snow, downright smelly. I thank God for a husband who loves our kiddos and comes home to me excited to be home. I am thankful for a beautiful Sunday morning where I can feel the presence of the Lord in a sweet spot by the water.
This holiday weekend is a great to rejoice, give thanks and pray continually. Don’t wait for the moment you are praying for wants to be when you land on these good tools.
Remember going through an entire book a little at a time is beneficial and gives you tools to hold onto. When we go through a book of the Bible, we get to find beautiful nuggets that remind us there is more to life! This passage is just such a passage. Dig into its entirety today; good stuff awaits.
