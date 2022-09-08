At Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, we stand behind our mission of improving the quality of life for those we serve — tomorrow we remember a man that embodied this statement to the fullest. Dr. R Wyatt Weaver Jr. was a pillar within our community, and one that we will miss deeply.
Dr. Weaver leaves an impactful footprint on the greater area of Angola. He served our community for nearly half a century, and in that time, there wasn’t much he did not touch in some fashion. Dr. Weaver was a true servant to this community.
Following his service as a captain and physician with the U.S. Air Force from 1971-1973, Dr. Weaver moved to Angola and began practicing family medicine, alongside Dr. Dean Mattox Sr., between their three locations: Angola, LaGrange and Kendallville.
It didn’t take long for Dr. Weaver to become a household name in the area — either he or his family would often be stopped by community members giving thanks to Dr. Weaver’s service and dedication.
From 2004-2009 Dr. Weaver served on Cameron’s board of directors, remained on Cameron’s construction committee until it dissolved in 2016 and established Cameron Urgent Care along with friends and physicians: Ted Crisman, Berry Miller, Tom Miller, Terry Shipe and Larry Watkins.
Dr. Weaver practiced within the walls of Cameron and was associated with Cameron for the majority of his professional career, however his impact extended far beyond the Hospital. He was one the first members of the YMCA of Steuben County and was instrumental in Trine University’s athletic program, specifically soccer, with their soccer field being named in his honor. With a love for flying and a pilot himself, Dr. Weaver was heavily involved in the establishment of the Tri-State Steuben County Airport as well as Balloons Aloft. Dr. Weaver’s passion for each and every committee he served on was prevalent to all, and he leaves a footprint on practically everything in this area.
He loved traveling, cooking, scuba diving, underwater photography, flying and his claim to fame was skiing on a paddle. Friends and loved ones will tell you he loved telling stories and had an anecdote for everything. There wasn’t much he didn’t like — Dr. Weaver had a huge enjoyment for life.
Dr. Weaver touched the lives of so many — friends, patients and colleagues — but his family and children were his greatest treasures. His daughter, Peggy, serves within Cameron as a nurse practitioner. Her twin sister, Becky, shared on behalf of the two and their brother Wyatt that Dr. Weaver “lived his passions — Dad was involved in community, and cared deeply for his patients, friends, and family. I hope that is something we can all live as well as he did.”
Many stories and memories have been shared around the Cameron Hospital following the news of Dr. Weaver’s passing on Aug. 23. What resonates with me most was his love for this community as it was evident in everything he did. Dr. Weaver’s compassion for people is a great example of who we are at Cameron, and our mission of improving the quality of life for those we serve.
Please join in honoring Dr. Weaver’s triumphant legacy on Friday at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts at 3 p.m. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow the service until 6 p.m. at Trine University’s Club Z.
