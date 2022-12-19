ANGOLA — Trine University seniors continued to excel in the National Collegiate Sports Sales Championship.
Trine's team placed 15th out of 52 colleges in universities in the virtual qualifier, held in November. The placement marked the third year in a row Trine finished in the top 15 and the second year the university finished as the top NCAA DIII team and the top team from Indiana, beating out Indiana University and Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis.
For the first time, three Trine students placed in the top 100 individually and qualified for the in-person championships, which will be held Feb. 27-28 in Atlanta.
AJ Klimek, a sport management major from Osceola, Indiana, placed 28th in the qualifier. Ethan Hill, a sport management major from Guilford, Indiana, placed 36th. Val Palermo, a marketing major from Fort Wayne, Indiana, placed 56th. Logan Suchland, a sport management major from Angola, Indiana, also competed for Trine.
"I continue to be proud, but not surprised, by our performance in the NCSSC," said Brandon Podgorski, associate professor in the Ketner School of Business and advisor for the team. "We compete against bigger schools with classes, faculty and even programs designed around sales. I only have the opportunity to work with our students for a few weeks before the competition, but their work ethic and determination is second to none. It has been a pleasure to work with AJ, Ethan, Val and Logan."
The annual National Collegiate Sports Sales Championship is an opportunity for college seniors to showcase sports sales skills in a competitive format.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.