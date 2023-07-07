This week we are now in 2 Thessalonians.
This opening chapter is another introduction to the purpose is to offer thankfulness for the work that is being done. Paul is also setting the tone for clearing up some misinformation or misconceptions. We are not doing any favors if we never address when we realize or hear someone have a misconception about faith.
Paul never shied away from hard things. I admire that about him.
We all have things that need to be talked about or addressed. Maybe you can address the sin in someone else’s life but not your own. You might be able to do just the opposite, you can handle your sin and acknowledge it, but you don’t want to judge someone else. This isn’t about judging. This is about helping each other not get off track, and Paul knew that as he wrote.
This church is a different persecution, and Paul starts by offering grace and peace. 2 Thessalonians 1: 2 Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. One of the greatest gifts you can give someone is to pray for or with them. I hope you regularly pray for the pastor and their family if you have a home church.
Next, Paul talks about the things he is giving thanks for; this group of people among this thanks. 2 Thessalonians 1: 3 We ought always to give thanks to God for you, brothers, as is right, because your faith is growing abundantly, and the love of every one of you for one another is increasing.
Paul is thankful for their growing faith.
How would he know that their faith was growing? Is there a litmus test? A way to measure growing faith that Paul knows that the rest of us do not? Growing faith is observable. How so, you might be asking? I am so glad you asked because our lives reveal our faith and growing faith.
If you are making selfless choices when no one else is watching, it is just what you do, then that is a sign of growing faith. The little things we do when no one is watching make the most significant impact. Are you friendly in the drive-through or to the cashier; just because you know God is calling you to love?
You are maturing in your faith when you show knowledge and wisdom. Reading the Word daily and applying are surefire ways to apply knowledge and wisdom.
One of the ways we show knowledge and wisdom is by knowing when to speak and when to be silent. Not every thought we have ever had or will have should be shared.
We show maturity when we live a life different than everyone else. This is not to show off or make anyone feel that we think we are better than we are. We are all saved by grace alone. Period. No scale of niceness gets us into heaven. We have to acknowledge that it is by the Grace of God that we are saved. Knowing that we need a Savior is the first step to salvation.
When you show love, you are showing that you are maturing in faith. One of the hardest things to do is pray for those who have hurt me and those I have hurt by careless acts. If I long to be forgiven, I must also forgive.
Dig in 2 Thessalonians 1 this week; we must remain teachable all our days! Because God is good all the time!
