FREMONT — Shape up Steuben is excited to hold the 9th Annual Satek Run & Wine 5k Walk/Run on Saturday.
Help celebrate Satek Winery’s 20th year by running alongside its award-winning vineyard and the beautiful county roads of Steuben County.
There will be free wine tasting after the event with proper identification for those over the age of 21.
This event welcomes all ages and ability levels. All participants are chip timed, provided by Legends Running Shop.
Check-in for the event will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the race starting at 9 a.m.
Registration fee is not required for children in strollers. Please check-in with children in strollers the morning of the race.
Pets will not be permitted on the course.
“We are so excited to be partnering with Satek Winery and Legends Running Shop this year for our 9th Annual Satek Run & Wine 5K,” said Ryan Sheets, President of Shape Up Steuben. “All proceeds from this event go back into the community of Steuben County for initiatives like speaker series and donations to fulfill our mission to Promote Healthy Lifestyles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.