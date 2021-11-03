Romans 12:1-2 I appeal to you therefore, brothers, by the mercies of God, to present your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God, which is your spiritual worship. Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God; what is good and acceptable and perfect.
Last week I talked about the importance of my sacrifice to go out East and visit my brothers and how much it meant to my brother Eugene.
There are times, when we may feel that we have this sense of gratification by offering of our sacrifice to God or for whatever/whoever we offer the sacrifice up for. In reality, it may be a number of years, if then, that we have the opportunity and blessing of knowing the effects of our works in our gifts towards his sacrifice.
Just recently, I met a man at a local gas station with whom I had the ability to work with while I was at the Youth Services Center, a juvenile center which I worked at for over 15 years. This gentleman recognized me and instantly came up to me and called me by name. He went on to show me that he had turned his life around for the better. He now had a good paying job; he was married and is raising a family; and he appreciated all that I and the other workers had done for him when we worked with him. I smiled and congratulated him and explained that he was the one that did the hard work. He responded by saying that it was us who invested in him, that helped show him what his life could become. I gave the glory to God.
Probably one of the greatest things that causes us as believers in Christ to question why we want to sacrifice is that we feel that we are wasting our time, efforts and resources and will gain nothing from it. If we don’t get the response that we are looking for, we become angry and bitter, and we refuse to offer sacrifices any more to God or whoever.
The story of Jonah is a perfect example of this. God had called Jonah to go to Nineveh and preach the word of repentance. The people of that land were sworn enemies of the people from Jonah’s tribe. Jonah went as far as to flee the other direction to try to escape the sacrifice that he would have to do: to bring salvation to his sworn enemy.
When God directed him back to Nineveh, Jonah’s heart was not present in the message of salvation. Yet he did it, even reluctantly, and it resulted in his enemies repentance and acceptance of God’s grace and mercy.
The story doesn’t stop here, though. Jonah was upset with God and pretty much told him off. God explained to Jonah that his understanding of his circumstances was very nearsighted and that he cannot comprehend all that God was trying to teach him. In the story, Jonah wanted God to take his life because of a single tree. (Read the story of Jonah in the Old Testament of the Bible.) God went on to share with Jonah that in the same way that he lamented over the loss of a tree, God was lamenting over the possibility of losing over 600,000 men (not including their wives and their children) to sin.
Sometimes we may never know the reason why we have to sacrifice what we do, and sometimes we may never know the outcome of our sacrifices. But rest assured that our sacrifices are never in vain and that they always return to God as holy fragrant offerings of worship.
As the Romans passage above shares, this is our act of worship. If we don’t think that God understands our position, ponder upon this. In the same way that we sacrifice for those who would possibly never appreciate the offering of sacrifice, to those who would manipulate and use our sacrifices, God goes through this with every human ever born and whoever will be born. God knows that there is a great number of individuals who will never accept the gift of the sacrifice that he made through his son Jesus Christ our Lord.
Yet, this never stopped him from providing the sacrifice of Christ. You see, God knew that even though the entire world would never fully accept it, he knew that some of us would. It is for that very reason that we have salvation because he took the time to sacrifice his son for our life eternal.
Sacrifices are never easy. If they were easy, there would not be sacrifices. Sacrifices put the individual out and disrupt normalcy. Sacrifices require a great deal from us, whether it be financially, physically, emotionally, mentally or spiritually. The individual who sacrifices gives up a great deal in order to make the sacrifice a reality.
So the next time you are able to give the sacrifice in worship to God, remember that even if the entire world does not appreciate your sacrificial offering, God always will, and he will receive it as holy worship on to him. God bless!
