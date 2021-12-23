MARSHALL, Mich. — The Franke Center for the Arts is pleased to offer a new six-week guitar workshop with one of Marshall’s favorite performers, Kjell Croce, beginning Jan. 4.
This six-week workshop will focus on fingerpicking blues guitar techniques. Students will learn to play Delta Blues, Texas Blues and slide guitar, via music of the great bluesman Robert Johnson, Muddy Waters, Mance Lipscomb and Fred McDowell.
This workshop will be geared towards intermediate players looking to expand their playing skills and learn new techniques. Basic chord knowledge and familiarity with the guitar will be necessary, but for guitarists who haven’t tried fingerpicking before this will be a great introduction. For guitarists already fingerpicking, this workshop will help add to their repertoire.
The workshop will cover equipment and technique along with learning songs in several keys and styles, such as standard tuning, Open G and Open D tunings.
The workshop will take place on 6-7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, 11, 18, and 25, and Feb. 1 and 8.
The first five workshops will take place at The Franke Center, 214 E. Mansion St., in the Green Room (enter through the door nearest the parking garage), and the last class (2/8) will take place in the Downstage Club.
The cost is $100, and guitarists ages 16 and up are welcome to participate.
Guitarist Kjell Croce is a musician who wears many musical hats. Now based in Marshall, Michigan he has traveled and lived in various parts of the United States, and has been fascinated by the abundance of musical styles throughout the country.
From blues to bluegrass, folk to jazz with a big helping of rock and roll, he has absorbed these styles and made them his own. He has shared stages with bluesmen Lonnie Brooks and Jimmy Johnson, singer/songwriters Ellis Paul, Kate Cambell, and Dave Ramont, and performed at the Michigan Talent Showcase, the Ann Arbor Dancing Lights Folk Festival, and Harmonyfest in Three Rivers. Most recently, he opened for Joe Louis Walker at The Franke Center.
In addition, his last CD “Lightnin’ Rod” received airplay in the US and Europe with Ray Pieters-Dreesens of Radio Milo commenting, “Very expressive voice, strong lyrics, great rootsy and diverse sound.” In addition to his solo work, he can be seen performing with the group’s COW and 3LB CUT.
Depending on local conditions, COVID-19 safety restrictions will be in place during the workshops.Participants will need to sign in, sanitize their hands, wear masks, and maintain a distance of six feet from one another.
To sign up for the workshops or to get more information, visit thefranke.org.
The Franke Center programming is supported in part by funding from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.
