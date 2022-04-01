JIMMERSON LAKE — The Nevada Mills United Methodist Church choir is going to present an Easter cantata.
"Amazing Grace" will be presented at the church, 4710 W. Bachelor Road, on Sunday, April 10, Palm Sunday, starting at 3 p.m.
All are welcome.
