Fremont Boy Scout Troop 186 is entering the window display contest for the Greater Pokagon District. The Scouts decorated the front window at G.W. Butcher Block in downtown Fremont for the second year. The Scouts include, from left, Jorden fisher, Michael Fisher, Blake Henderson and Adam Breen. Below they are shown working on their display.

