ANGOLA — Trine University Jazz Band is wrapping up their 2022-2023 year with their final performance Saturday at 3 p.m. in the T. Furth Center for the Performing Arts.
The Jazz Band is directed by professor Brian Derek.
This concert is free and open to the public and will include two sections: Trine Combo and Big Band.
The Trine Combo will perform “Four,” by Miles Davis; “Forest Flower,” by Charles Lloyd; “My Way,” by Jacques Revaux, Claude Francois, Paul Anka and Gilles Thibaut; “When You Wish Upon a Star,” by Leigh Harline and Ned Washington; “Afternoon in Paris,” by John Lewis; and “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore,” by Duke Ellington.
Combo members are: Garrett Howell, a biomedical engineering major from Angola, on tenor saxophone; Frank Monnig, an electrical engineering major from Lawrenceburg, on trombone; Nathan Goossen, a mechatronics and robotics engineering major from Indianapolis, on piano; Kyle Smith, a design engineering technology major from Dundee, Michigan, on drums; and Derek, jazz band director, on bass.
The Trine Big Band will perform “St. Louis Blues,” by W.C. Handy, arranged by John Denton; “What is Hip?” by Stephen Kupka, Emilio Cacstillo and David Garibaldi, arranged by Paul Murtha; “Skylark,” by Johnny Mercer and Hoagy Carmichael, arranged by Dave Wolpe; “500 Miles High,” by Chick Corea, arranged by Mark Taylor; “Moondance,” by Van Morrison, arranged by John Berry; and “Red Clay,” by Freddie Hubbard, arranged by Mark Taylor.
Big Band members are: Ben Roudebush, a computer science and information technology major from La Fontaine, alto saxophone; Matthew Seitzinger, a mechanical engineering major from Niles, Illinois, tenor saxophone; Emily Stetka, a science education-chemistry major from Fort Wayne, first trombone; Treyton Sederstrom, an actuarial science major from Cedar Lake, second trombone; Evan Zielke, an electrical engineering major from Auburn, first trumpet; Clay Wilson, a computer engineering major from Kokomoa, second trumpet; Brett Schwartz, a biomedical engineering major from Berne, trumpet and flugelhorn; Colin Edwards, a design engineering technology major from Richmond, guitar; Ryan Hoak, a civil engineering major from Warsaw, piano; Smith on drums and Derek on bass guitar.
For additional information contact Mark Kays, music department chair, at kaysm@trine.edu.
