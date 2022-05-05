The beer industry is adapting to a new segment of growth within its portfolio, non-alcoholic Beer. For quite a few years, there has been signs of this tiny corner of the beer industry potentially blossoming into a fully realized market, and 2022 appears to be the fulcrum upon which NA Beer tips forward.
The momentum that low- and non-alcoholic beers and cocktails has been noticeable. Research firm CGA Strategy noted a surge in responses to participation in Dry January. In 2019, just 5% of those respondents reported drinking non-alcoholic beers. In 2022, that response rate jumped to 29%.
Breweries of all sizes have responded with a myriad of new choices in the non-alcoholic category. Multinational macro-breweries, independent craft breweries and new, start-up breweries are offering new beers of all styles and flavors. Here’s a small sampling of beers to try.
Heineken jumped into the non-alcoholic beer segment with both feet a couple of years ago with the launch of Heineken 0.0. Available in both bottles and cans, this beer looks, smells and tastes like a regular Heineken, just without the buzz. If you are of the mindset that NA Beer has a strange, off flavor (like many did in years past), this will change your mind immediately.
The original non-alcoholic beer is Clausthaler from Frankfurt, Germany. First released in 1979, Clausthaler set itself apart from other non-alcoholic beers by being a beer brewed to control the fermentable sugar (maltose) to keep the alcohol low, instead of the standard of filtering alcohol out of standard beer by way of dialysis or reverse-osmosis. The result is a dry, refreshing beer with a typical German hop subtle bitterness.
New to market, Diageo has just introduced Guinness 0.0. Available in 14.9-ounce, nitro-cans, Guinness 0.0 has a malty sweet and coffee noted nose, roasted malt flavor and a smooth, creamy feel from the nitrogen gas. Almost indistinguishable from the original counterpart, the body might be a shade thinner without the full amount of sugars needed for the 4.2% A.B.V. version. This is a great beer to have more flavor than a traditional light lager without alcohol.
Boston Beer’s flagship brand Samuel Adams has a non-alcoholic hazy, juicy IPA called Just the Haze. The color is a vibrant yellow-orange hue is a juice bomb, with citrus and banana notes, finished with a spicy hop note. This is a great NA beer for New England IPA style fans.
Athletic Brewing Company was founded in 2018 in Stratford, Connecticut. They are a pioneer in brewing exclusively non-alcoholic beers. In just 4 years, the brewery has become a major player in the craft beer industry, creating a whole new avenue for independent breweries. A great starting beer to explore is Athletic’s Upside Dawn Golden Ale. Citrus and crisp hops with a cereal malty base make this a traditionally flavored beer with a great body and no alcohol.
What Athletic Brewing is famous for is their lineup of IPAs. The Run Wild IPA is hoppy, bright, golden in color and hits all of the notes you would expect from a full-on India Pale Ale. The bitterness of this IPA is well integrated to the crisp body, without holding on too long at the end. Truly, this is one for the ‘hop-head’ craft drinker to explore.
As this segment continues to grow, watch for more brands and extended offerings in the years to come. Though it will never overtake the beer industry as a whole, flavor-forward, quality-brewed non-alcoholic beers are now here for the long-haul.
