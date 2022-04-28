Here’s the truth, as little as I would like to admit it: Hard Seltzers are not going away.
What seemed like something that could have been a fad or gimmick the way Zima, Dry Beer or Wine Coolers had their one or two summers in the 1980s and 1990s, Hard Seltzers are not going away anytime soon. Perhaps the best example of this is the multitude of innovations and side projects arriving from the seltzer world. Case in point: Ranch Water.
Ranch Water is a cocktail that originated in West Texas. According to Southern Living magazine, it is essentially a dressed-down margarita that is a simple three-ingredient drink. The cocktail is 3 ounces of a quality blanco tequila, 1 1/2 ounces of fresh lime juice, then topped with about 4 ounces of Topo Chico Sparkling Water. What is important in this recipe is that the lime juice is fresh, the tequila isn’t bottom shelf and that only chilled Topo Chico will give the right amount of effervescence.
This is a very simple, starting recipe for a super refreshing drink on a hot summer day, something they know all too well in West Texas. The simplicity lends itself to a myriad of playful touches to make Ranch Water a universe of drinks unto itself. Muddle a couple of jalapeno slices to make a spicy Ranch Water. Add a dash of Cointreau (or other orange liquor) to increase the citrus and potency. Splash some grapefruit juice in to increase the tart, refreshing aspect of the drink.
Seltzer makers have picked up on this idea and are packaging a bunch of new brands to tap into the market. Founded in Houston in 2019 and purchased by international drink conglomerate Diageo in 2021, Lone River Ranch Water is one of the first with national distribution. The variety 12-pack includes the Original Agave and Lime, Spicy, Red Grapefruit and Prickly Pear. Each are just 80 calories, 3-grams of carbohydrates and 4.0% alcohol by volume.
Another early brand to the shelves is Patco Brands owned TX Ranch Water Company. Their blue agave hard seltzer is available in two flavors, Lime and Grapefruit. These are 100 calories, 2 grams of carbohydrates and 5.0% alcohol by volume.
New in 2022, Coca-Cola owned Topo Chico has launched their version of canned Ranch Water. This is in partnership with Molson Coors, expanding the line of Topo Chico Hard Seltzers launched in 2021 within the beer giant’s distribution network. These 12-ounce cans are 100 calories, 2 grams of carbohydrates and 4.7% alcohol by volume. At this time, only the traditional lime flavor is offered in this line of drinks.
There will be plenty more copy-cat Ranch Waters making their way onto shelves this summer, with Molson Coors owned Dos Equis, Anheuser-Busch/InBev owned Karback and Modelo Brands, as well as spirit makers like Juneshine releasing a tequila-based canned Ranch Water. Whether this becomes a new segment of the growing hard seltzer industry or is a passing fad like Zima remains to be seen.
