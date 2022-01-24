On Jan. 13, Monster Energy Beverage announced the purchase of Canarchy Craft Brewery Collective for $330 million in cash. This acquisition is the culmination of over a year’s worth of speculation that Monster was eyeing an entry into the alcoholic beverage market.
“This transaction provides us with a springboard from which to enter the alcoholic beverage sector,” said Hilton Schlosberg, Monster’s vice chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer. “The acquisition will provide us with a fully in-place infrastructure, including people, distribution and licenses, along with alcoholic beverage development expertise and manufacturing capabilities in this industry.”
Canarchy is expected to function independently of Monster, maintaining their current corporate structure and employees, still headed by current CEO Tony Short. The Canarchy group was created by Fireman’s Fund Venture Capital Group and consists of Oskar Blues, Cigar City, Deep Ellum, Perrin, Squatters and Wasatch Breweries, plus Wild Basin Hard Seltzer.
The announcement comes at a time when Monster has been at the center of takeover and joint venture rumors. In November, Bloomberg News reported that Monster was looking for a deal with Constellation Brands (US importer of Corona and Modelo beers) to create a line of Monster branded Alcoholic beverages. Speculation on Wall Street has been that Coca-Cola could buy Monster, ever since the beverage giant purchased a 16.7% stake in the company in 2015.
Both of these options remain viable, even after the Canarchy purchase closes in April. It just seems less likely that Monster would go outside its own company with to create Hard Monster Seltzers, nor Coca-Cola purchasing into the beer sector in this manner.
This is just the latest of a list of non-alcoholic beverage companies venturing into the alcoholic beverage sector. Coca-Cola has partnered with both Molson Coors for Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and announced an agreement with Constellation to launch Fresca branded ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktails. PepsiCo is teamed up with Boston Beer (Sam Adams) to launch Hard Mountain Dew cans later in 2022.
