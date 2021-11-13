FREMONT — The Pokagon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored three local seniors at its annual DAR Good Citizens Program Wednesday for their essays on patriotism, leadership, dependability and service for the Steuben County Scholarship essay contest.
Based on their qualities of dependability, service, leadership, patriotism and scholastic achievement, a senior from a Steuben County high school is chosen each year to represent their school district as a Good Citizen.
This year, Angola High School senior Ellie Aldred, Hamilton High School senior Meghyn McMullen and Fremont High School senior Kate Baker were named Good Citizens for their respective schools, with Baker being chosen for the state level competition in May 2022.
Accompanying DAR members at the program were parents, school principals and veterans from the Fremont, Angola and Hamilton American Legions.
Reading her essay aloud, Baker said, “Good citizens are examples of good leaders. Good Citizens exhibit patriotism, dependability, service and leadership to support the nation while also being an example for the future.”
This year’s essay theme was, “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.” The topic focused on the question: “How do the qualities of a good citizen help support our nation?”
This is the second year in a row that a Fremont senior was chosen to represent Steuben County at the state competition.
In addition to the monetary scholarship given to each student, Pokagon Chapter’s Good Citizen Chair Janie Copeland honored all three students with a certificate and a pin during the program.
The attending American Legion representatives — Jim Penick of Angola, John Custer of Fremont and Tom Frederick of Hamilton — concluded the program by presenting the seniors in their respective area with an American flag and a message of thanks and gratitude for their thoughts and accomplishment.
