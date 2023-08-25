Then Jesus, deeply moved again, came to the tomb. It was a cave, and a stone lay against it. Jesus said, “Take away the stone.” Martha, the sister of the dead man, said to him, “Lord, by this time there will be an odor, for he has been dead four days.” Jesus said to her, “Did I not tell you that if you believed you would see the glory of God?” So they took away the stone. And Jesus lifted up his eyes and said, “Father, I thank you that you have heard me. I knew that you always hear me, but I said this on account of the people standing around, that they may believe that you sent me.” When he had said these things, he cried out with a loud voice, “Lazarus, come out.” The man who had died came out, his hands and feet bound with linen strips, and his face wrapped with a cloth. Jesus said to them, “Unbind him, and let him go.” John 11: 38-44; ESV
Look around, many are weeping for the lost. Their loss isn’t always about death in the physical sense; it also includes emotional, mental, social, financial, and spiritual. Look deep into those crying souls who use no tears seen, no voice heard, and no apparent signs of struggle. People are hurting. People are at a loss for words to express the profound depression they find in their solitude. It is quite simple to say, “If they don’t tell us, how are we to know?” Martha shared with Jesus about her heartbreak and sorrow, sharing, “If you had only been here…”
Jesus, according to the Scriptures provided, shares, “Father, I thank you that you have heard me. I knew that you always hear me, but I said this on account of the people standing around, that they may believe that you sent me.” (Verse 42-43) Jesus already knew God’s response, yet He said what He did for the sake of those around Him. Jesus knew when to “God it” (meaning when to bring God into the picture). What if we, as believers, could know when to “God it” for ourselves and those around us? God could not only be glorified by it, but the people could also see just how God has always been involved in our lives. The presence of God ALWAYS changes things, and nothing is left the same!
Have you ever seen God at work in someone’s life? Do you know anyone who use to be one way and after meeting God/Jesus/Holy Spirit, their lives began to change for the better? I am one such life, and I have witnessed many more examples throughout my life. People who once believed they were worthless found out they are priceless in God’s heart. So many lives have been changed because of the presence of God entering their lives. This is where they “God it” and allow God to have the ability to interact with them and heal their brokenness.
In the story of Lazarus being raised from the dead, Jesus was very intimate with not only Lazarus, but also his sisters Mary and Martha. They would spend time together on a regular basis and all would follow Jesus. Naturally, when Lazarus became ill, Martha sent for Jesus in hopes to have him healed. Jesus delayed His response, and Lazarus died.
To many, it may sound very cruel for Jesus to do this, however, there was a purpose for this: for the world around Him to know that God had sent Him and for the world to know that He is truly the Son of God. Through this example, God was able to illustrate That there is nothing impossible for God to do.
People are having a hard time believing in God because their focus is on the things of this world and how out of control this world seems to be going. They believe it’s God’s fault for all the pain and suffering that has taken place. Even though they may not attribute God to causing it, they will blame God for allowing it to take place. Especially when believers are going through hard times, they believe that God is punishing them more than He is helping them. This truly isn’t the case, but this is what they believe. Because of this, more people are moving away from their faith.
If people would “God it”, allowing God to become part of their lives, they would soon discover that God will never leave them or forsake them. They would discover that even if He doesn’t calm the storms in their lives, He will calm us and our peace will come through Him. He is the great Healer and Restorer of broken lives. They will find solutions and support in Him and through Him. Again, I can testify to these and have others who are not only witnesses but also recipients of His grace. Introduce God into your life and put this to the test. You will see that the Lord is good!
If you are searching for a connection to someone, please reach out to those in your church home and let them know you would like to “God it” with them. See how different your life can be when God brings you the peace and comfort you have been searching for.
