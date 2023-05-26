Do you ever feel frozen by perfection?
Some people fear faith because they think they can never be good enough. Well, truth be told, none of us can be good enough. So take a deep breath and remember that Jesus came because … “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of the Lord.” (Reference to Romans 3:23.)
I have heard people say they will come to church when they get it together. Church is for the broken. Church is for the people who are trying to get it together. Church is for healing, love and giving us a purpose. We were not created to be pew potatoes or door holders. We were created to worship and live out what we discuss with other believers and learn in the Word of God.
Are you doing that? How?
As I prepared my message this week, I read that people either drink up the Word or want a sprinkling. This was an exciting way that I had never thought of before concerning how we approach studying the Word of God. As United Methodists, we currently sprinkle, so, of course, my mind went to the sprinkling done at baptisms. I do not believe that a sprinkling of the Word is necessarily bad. What I do believe is that immersing oneself in the entirety of the Word is like entering the water on a hot day and getting renewed.
Have you ever ridden your bike to the lake? Or to a friend’s house where they had a pool on a hot day? I remember growing up in Kendallville close to Bixler Lake, going down to the lake on a sweltering day. A day when the sand is almost too hot to walk across, yet you do because you want to get to the water. The water is refreshing, takes away the heat and makes you feel like you can face the rest of the heat of the day. Have you ever noticed that you sleep better after a day on or in the water?
When we dive deep into the Word of God, I see the same things that happen when we dive into the water. The Word of God restores. Through times of immense pain, I spend time in the Psalms and the promises of God. They can help to lower my anxiety, give me something to hold onto, and remember when life is complicated. Scripture also gives me daily challenges, words to live by, and more like a fresh dip in the water that I look forward to.
Putting aside our desire for perfection and focusing on an authentic relationship with Jesus really does change everything. So come to the water, church, His Word, and a real relationship, knowing that He isn’t looking for perfection, just love.
Romans 12: 9 -13 9 Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. 10 Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves. 11 Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord. 12 Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. 13 Share with the Lord’s people who are in need—practice hospitality.
So, let us love God and one another and look for ways to refresh with Him.
The Rev. Tracey Zimmerman is pastor at Fremont United Methodist Church and Mount Zion United Methodist Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.