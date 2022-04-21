I am currently doing a devotional plan with other pastors and members of the faith family. On Monday, we read the entire first chapter of John. It is one of my favorite chapters. It begins so beautifully:
“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 2. He was in the beginning with God. 3. All things were made through him, and without him was not any thing made that was made. 4. In him was life, and the life was the light of men. 5. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”
I love the beginning so much that I can miss the last line about light and darkness. I pray with that scripture when I am trying to discern something I am unclear about. When something is revealed, I am always so thankful that I used that scripture as a promise.
Towards the end of the chapter, it states this:
“43. The next day, Jesus decided to go to Galilee. He found Philip and said to him, “Follow me.” 44. Now Philip was from Bethsaida, the city of Andrew and Peter. 45. Philip found Nathanael and said to him, “We have found him of whom Moses in the Law and also the prophets wrote, Jesus of Nazareth, the son of Joseph.” 46. Nathanael said to him, “Can anything good come out of Nazareth?” Philip said to him, “Come and see.”
I love Philip’s response to Nathaniel. He isn’t arguing; you need to come because it is essential. He isn’t lecturing about how this Rabbi/teacher is the best you need to hear. He is simply saying come and see. Okay, fellow believers, this is something. This is something that we should be doing!
Before Easter, I gave a challenge for our church to invite others. Those attending churches should be excited to invite others to our worship. COME & SEE! Come and see what Jesus is doing. We are only a week out from Easter; we should be shouting with glee about the GOOD NEWS!
Sin is sin! Paid is Paid! Forgiven is Forgiven!
Romans tell us the wages of sin is death. Jesus showed us how we are never alone, even in death! The best way for us to let people know what we know about Jesus coming to give life! We all love John 3:16, but the following verses drive home the point!
17. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him. 18. Whoever believes in him is not condemned.
We have a message the world needs to hear; love, light, everlasting life! We need to ask people to come be with us! Come & See!
I want people in all the churches in town and the world to hear the good news!
