Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.