ANGOLA — Steuben County Community Foundation’s youth philanthropy organization FIST is organizing their annual Trick or Treat for Canned Goods.
FIST students collected canned goods in Fremont on Oct. 6, which were donated to Fremont Youth and Community Outreach, and they will trick-or-treat for canned goods today in Angola from 6-8 p.m. and in Hamilton on Oct. 13 from 6-8:30 p.m.
These students gather around 10,000 canned good items each year through this event. Local elementary and middle schools also participate, bringing canned goods to school for FIST students to collect.
All canned goods will be donated to local food pantries, including Project Help, FYCO and Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church food bank.
More information, including contact details, event photos and the neighborhoods FIST will visit can be found on the FIST Steuben County Youth Pod Facebook page.
FIST is the Steuben County Community Foundation’s youth philanthropy group, with students from Angola, Fremont and Hamilton schools ranging in age from 13-18. FIST members work to promote community volunteering and engage other youth in philanthropy.
