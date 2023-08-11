When my spirit faints within me, you know my way! In the path where I walk they have hidden a trap for me. Look to the right and see: there is none who takes notice of me; no refuge remains to me; no one cares for my soul. Psalm142:3-4; ESV
“In May 2023, the Surgeon General of the United States, Dr. Vivek Murthy, released an 85-page advisory about a new epidemic devouring its way across the country. But he isn’t talking about a new virus or bacteria. And it wasn’t a new drug or addiction. No, the Surgeon General of the United States warned us about the epidemic of … loneliness.” In the article “Soul Care”, by Mindy Caliguire.
When I saw this report, I wasn’t surprised by it; with the exception that now people are beginning to see how much it is changing the face of relationships. People are reporting that they can be amid a mob of individuals and still feel completely alone and isolated. It’s not just at malls, concerts, and schools; it’s also happening in our places of worship. Yes, you read it right, in our places of worship.
Think about it for a moment… think about those who have been going to your church for a long time — do they feel welcomed in fellowship? I’m not talking about the worship time, but the fellowships afterward. Are there clicks that take place in the church? Is there a place for widows and widowers? Do single parents have the ability to become part of active interaction with others and have support provided? Is there a place where troubled individuals can safely share and not be judged? Are there individuals who will work with special needs people who need extra support and patience? Are we actively seeking to be all-inclusive or are we looking to be with those we are comfortable with? Every church has at least one person (but don’t be surprised to find many more) who believes they are being neglected socially, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. Some might say something, but most won’t. They will either suffer in silence or simply disappear knowing that their greatest fear of being unnoticed and unloved was true.
The rise of addictions and suicidal ideation/completion is directly linked to how one perceives their value/self-worth in the eyes of themselves or others. When a person feels as if their life doesn’t matter, hope is gone. Their drive to be accepted or connected can cause them to become victims by means of submitting themselves to the whims of others just to feel some form of acceptance. People will “settle” with harmful individuals who will take advantage or even become overpowered to avoid being alone. As I worked in the mental health field, I have seen firsthand various individuals who would experience domestic violence and other forms of abuse. I would hear their stories. Time and time again, when asked why they don’t leave the situation, they would comment, “Where would we go? They’re all I got! Who wants someone like me?” A few times I have heard someone say, “Having them means I at least have someone…”. The world around us is desperately searching for a connection!
Loneliness is getting crowded. People are living out the Psalm passage and they have no one who cares, or they know who cares about them. We are created to be relational with God and with one another. And yet, in today’s life, we continue to experience this. It crosses generations, genders, social statuses, races, and every other aspect of life. Loneliness knows no boundaries and isn’t prejudiced in the slightest way. It is no respecter of age, religion, or land. Some say Covid began this epidemic; however, this started way before Covid began.
You might be the one who needs the support I write about. Your heart cries out for help and your lips and actions attempt to muffle the soul’s agony. Please, don’t be silent! People are more than willing to be there for us if we would only voice our needs to one another. If you know someone who might be feeling this way, God calls us to become active:
“Let brotherly love continue. Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares. Remember those who are in prison, as though in prison with them, and those who are mistreated, since you also are in the body. Let marriage be held in honor among all, and let the marriage bed be undefiled, for God will judge the sexually immoral and adulterous. Keep your life free from love of money, and be content with what you have, for he has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” Hebrews 13: 1-5; ESV
These seem practical, yet we often neglect this for whatever reason. We have the power to end the epidemic so easily and completely if we apply ourselves to God’s call on our hearts.
I know loneliness personally and I have become determined to end as much of it as possible. I am one person. If we all adopt this mindset, we might just end most of the loneliness and maybe then loneliness won’t be as crowded. In doing this, we might just discover new friends and family we never knew about!
