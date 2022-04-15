As a child, I remember my mom pickling eggs, taking me shopping for a new dress, all for Easter. One year there were even wearing matching gloves, hat, and purse to complete my outfit for Easter morning. I remember my parents helping the youth with an Easter Passion play. Mostly, I remember the Easter Breakfast that followed.
All of these are beautiful memories that swirl around when I think of Easter growing up. More importantly, I think of all the love and excitement that swirled around on those weekends.
Jesus was clear that we are to love one another, and Christmas and Easter seem to shine with love. Many of us remember the love commandment that tells us how important love is:
Matthew 22:36-40 “Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?” Jesus replied: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’[ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”
The love I felt came from the meal where the church sat around the table, loving on one another. Easter was the absolute best for me as we began the morning with church family I loved and later surrounded by aunts, uncles, and cousins I adored! Sandwiched before and after was the worship of Jesus.
Steuben County, I have a challenge for you! Are you ready?
WORSHIP this weekend! Worship the LORD in singing.
Psalm 100: 1 Make a joyful noise to the Lord, all the earth!
Do not just enter the church wondering will the music or message be special, enter with a glad heart ready to focus on Jesus!
WHEN you see someone new in church, welcome them! I mean more than a nod, a hello, a handshake. However, you would want to be treated treat the one who enters. If you are the one entering, know that even if we don’t show it well enough, we are THRILLED to have you with us! We want you to know; that CHRIST DIED FOR YOU BELOVED!
Let us live as EASTER people all year. Our belief that Christ is RISEN changes everything! It means there is hope in the valley. The story of Christ and Easter reminds us that God loves His creation.
Three days in a story changes everything! What stands out to me in those days is LOVE. We honor that love when we LOVE ONE ANOTHER! When we love the broken, the forgotten, the ill, the hopeless, those within our family and without, we love like we are loved! We remember how we are forgiven when we forgive, even the most difficult things!
CHRIST is RISEN; HE HAS RISEN INDEED! Let us love; let us love indeed! Love changes things!
