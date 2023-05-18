ANGOLA — Trine University students completed degrees at the end of the spring 2023 semester.
The following area students completed their degrees:
• Wala Ahmed of Coldwater, Michigan, majoring in Biology
• Shaima Altashi of Coldwater, majoring in Biology
• Mason Angel of Coldwater, majoring in Design Engineering Technology
• Kristen Azzue of Waterloo, majoring in Biology/PA 4+2 1/2
• Bristol Bailer of Hudson, majoring in Psychology-BS
• Emily Ball of Auburn, majoring in Elementary Education/Special Ed Dual Licensure
• Jacob Barkey of Auburn, majoring in Civil Engineering
• Drake Beber of Auburn, majoring in Computer Sci and Information Tech
• Forrest Blaschak of Angola, majoring in Business Administration
• Danielle Blevins of Butler, majoring in Master of Educ Montessori Early Childhood Educ
• Matthew Burnell of Angola, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Kyle Chard of Angola, majoring in Business Administration and MBA
• Elizabeth Curtis of Angola, majoring in Chemical Engineering
• Peyton Drews of Angola, majoring in Computer Sci and Information Tech
• Kodi Engle of Orland, majoring in Design Engineering Technology
• Kaleb Fox of Coldwater, majoring in Sports and Recreation
• Aiyya Hajlan of Coldwater, majoring in Biology
• Brady Henderson of Auburn, majoring in Associate in Business Administration
• Ashley Herman of Angola, majoring in Elementary Education/Special Ed Dual Licensure
• Scott Hirschy of Angola, majoring in RN to BSN
• Garrett Howell of Angola, majoring in Biomedical Engineering
• Noah Johnson of Hamilton, majoring in Business Administration
• Lukas Kessler of Waterloo, majoring in Psychology-BS
• Christina Krontz of Angola, majoring in Master of Educ Montessori Early Childhood Educ
• Caleb Kruse of Auburn, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Bryce Lafferty of Coldwater, majoring in Finance
• Madison Lenhardt of Coldwater, majoring in Biology
• Samantha Malcolm of Angola, majoring in Business Administration
• Emma Mansberger of Angola, majoring in Biology
• Cole McCollum of Angola, majoring in Chemical Engineering
• Abdimajiid Mohamed of Angola, majoring in Business Administration and MBA
• Ahmed Mohsen of Coldwater, majoring in Psychology-BS
• Hoang Nguyen of Fremont, majoring in Design Engineering Technology
• Bailey Pelliccia of Angola, majoring in Biology
• Ingrid Rosales Perez of Angola, majoring in Accounting and MBA
• Hanna Rowe-Burney of Angola, majoring in Marketing
• Alexander Salim of Angola, majoring in Psychology-BS
• Lucas Schutt of Auburn, majoring in Biology
• Benjamin Sears of Angola, majoring in Accounting and MBA
• Nathaniel Siders of Angola, majoring in Mathematics
• Michael Simmons of Angola, majoring in Design Engineering Technology
• Jazmyne Sours of Coldwater, majoring in Psychology-BS
• Ashley Stroop of Angola, majoring in Exercise Science
• Cole Sullivan of Angola, majoring in Design Engineering Technology
• Hamza Tariq of Angola, majoring in Biology
• Katherine Thompson of Auburn, majoring in RN to BSN
• Ernesto Vieyra of Angola, majoring in Design Engineering Technology
• Whitney Welling of Fremont, majoring in Master of Educ Montessori Early Childhood Educ
• Jenna Winsett of Auburn, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Trinity Wright of Fremont, majoring in Criminal Justice-BS
• Theodore Yagodinski of Angola, majoring in Computer Sci and Information Tech
• Tyler Young of Angola, majoring in Criminal Justice-BS
• Esma Zamzami of Coldwater, majoring in Biology
• Evan Zielke of Auburn, majoring in Electrical Engineering
• Keysean Amison of Angola, majoring in Master of Science in Information Studies
• Peri Darmofal of Angola, majoring in Master of Science with a Major in Criminal Justice
• Adam Davis of Angola, majoring in Management
• Michael Dove of Waterloo, majoring in Associate in Business Administration
• Kaitlyn Harger of Angola, majoring in Accounting
• Brittany Herring of Waterloo, majoring in General Studies
• Tara Huisman of Ashley, majoring in Master of Science with a Major in Criminal Justice
• Camden Miller of Butler, majoring in Master of Science in Business Analytics
• Maximo Pelaez of Angola, majoring in Master of Business Administration
• Ashley Price of Angola, majoring in Associate in Accounting
• Megan Weesner of Hamilton, majoring in Master of Business Administration
