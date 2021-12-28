FORT WAYNE — Biology and anatomy will be the focus of the next Science Matters session, set for Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Science Central.
Science Matters is our program for students who are learning from home. Open to ages six to 13, Science Matters is held the second Tuesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Attendees have the opportunity to participate in a science lab, watch a demonstration, and interact with Science Central’s exhibits.
At the upcoming session, participants ages six to nine and 10 to 13 will take part in a frog dissection and view a demonstration on telemetry.
To register for Science Matters, visit Science Central’s website at sciencecentral.org.
The registration fee is $13 per student.
The deadline to register is Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m.
