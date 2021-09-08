INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Historical Society’s newest exhibit, Indiana Lore: Tracing the Roots of Indiana’s Tall Tales, is now open at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, located at 450 W. Ohio St. in downtown Indianapolis.
The exhibit takes a look at many of Indiana’s local legends — from the Beast of Busco, the car-sized snapping turtle that lurks in and around Fulk Lake, to the Grey Lady who haunts the children’s book section of Evansville’s Willard Library.
Other tales include the palm reader at the Tuckaway House, the supernatural spirits surrounding the Avon Bridge and the green-eyed ghost of a bulldog that guarded its owner’s grave at Terre Haute’s Highland Lawn Cemetery.
Each story highlights a different region in Indiana and covers distinct themes surrounding houses and buildings, bridges and railways, parks and cemeteries and seemingly impossible creatures. These mysterious and mesmerizing stories spark imagination and illuminate the rich history behind the Hoosier state.
In addition to reading about and seeing videos relating Indiana’s lore throughout the exhibit, guests can check out original art illustrating many of these stories from Indianapolis-based artists, the BrainTwins.
The Indiana Lore exhibit is included with admission to the Indiana Historical Society. For more information about this exhibit and other IHS offerings, call 317-232-1882 or visit indianahistory.org.
