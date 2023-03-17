But thanks be to God, who in Christ always leads us in triumphal procession, and through us spreads the fragrance of the knowledge of him everywhere. For we are the aroma of Christ to God among those who are being saved and among those who are perishing, to one a fragrance from death to death, to the other a fragrance from life to life. Who is sufficient for these things? For we are not, like so many, peddlers of God’s word, but as men of sincerity, as commissioned by God, in the sight of God we speak in Christ. — 2 Corinthians 2:14-17; ESV
Whatever we do, whatever we say or think, we are influencers. People young and old are watching us and seeing if we are truly whom we say we are or if we are false. We can’t shake it, no matter how hard we try: our children, spouses, friends, co-workers, strangers, and everyone else are looking for the authenticity in whom we claim to be. They know our actions speak much louder than our words and this is something we can never fake. And this example influences others in many ways we may never imagine until we see it being multiplied before us. It’s humbling and scary at the same time.
Earlier this week, I received a text from Justin Davis, a young man I have had the humble privilege of mentoring for several years. His name is Justin Davis. He asked me for prayers because he was being interviewed to become an ordained minister at his church. Of course, we prayed together and talked for a while. Justin shared that he didn’t know what to say or how to prepare for the interview. Using Scriptures to assist in calming his anxiousness, Justin went to his interview.
In his interview, the panel noted that Justin had the wisdom and knowledge way beyond his years and without having any seminary training. They asked him how this was, to which Justin responded that he had great mentors whom he had learned from. Justin is being ordained shortly and will pastor his church. Justin credits those who have played significant parts in his life; even if they didn’t realize the depth of the impact they made.
This is shared because YOU are such influencers to those around you. Whether you are a positive or negative influence on them falls on how authentic you are to what you are trying to live out. If you are trying to teach one thing and are living another thing that conflicts with your teachings, you will influence others in a negative way. Likewise, if you are that positive influence, they too will become the same.
Influences create the person. Even if the influences are negative, God can use the influences for good (look at the story of Joseph in the book of Genesis in the Old Testament of the Bible). They can shape and refine a person in a way that empowers them to rise above their circumstances or they can destroy a person with one breath. What other meant for evil, God used for good in the example of Joseph. God can do the same with each of us.
Think about the influences you have experienced thus far … how have they impacted you to be who you are today? Are you where you want to be or are you struggling where you are? What influences do you need to move you toward what God wants of you or what you are looking for? What are you wanting to influence for the better of all?
Justin is becoming the influencer that God has called him to be … he will be the modern-day Elijah and will influence this generation’s Elisha. I know God will do mighty things because his main influence has been and always be God/Jesus/Holy Spirit. (As it should be). But because he knows the importance of influence and how it transforms lives, he will pay it forward and help others in the ways he has been influenced.
I encourage you to reflect on those who influenced you and just reach out to thank them for what they did. Who knows, maybe you will surprise them and bless them with your story. You might encourage them to continue on with what God has gifted them with and may empower them to continue the blessings!
