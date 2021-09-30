ANGOLA — Area residents, from those who have never been on the ice to experienced skaters, are invited to the Try Skating for Free event hosted by Trine University’s Thunder Ice Arena from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
Open to all ages, the event will feature free admission and skate rental as well as free lessons from the arena’s Learn to Skate staff. No skating experience is required.
Raffles and prizes will be offered, and information will be available on various Thunder Ice Arena programs.
The Thunder Ice Arena is located at 619 W. Maumee St.
For more information, call 665-4325.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.