ANGOLA — Students in the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and Fremont Community Schools elementary schools have until Friday to turn in their posters celebrating the stewardship of natural resources.
During Stewardship Week, which was last week, the Steuben County Soil & Water Conservation District provided educational activity booklets and bookmarks for first through fifth grade students of the MSD and Fremont Elementary.
A “Healthy Soil, Healthy Life” poster contest is sponsored by the District. Contest categories include grades one, grades two-three, and grades four-five.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three individual posters for their conservation message, originality, and universal appeal. Additional prizes may be awarded, based upon the number of entries received. The poster contest is only open to Steuben County students.
All entries must be submitted to the SWCD office by Friday.
The Soil and Water Conservation District was formed in an effort to assist the people of Steuben County with implementing conservation programs and promoting efforts that protect and improve natural resources. The SWCD is a vital resource to those interested in expanding awareness surrounding types of soil native to the local area and provide critical information related to soil care, maintenance, best health practices, and erosion protection.
For more information, contact the office at 665-3211, ext. 3.
The office is located at Peachtree Plaza 200, 1220 N. C.R. 200W, Suite L, Angola.
