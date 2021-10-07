October is often known as Clergy Appreciation Month, a time in which we celebrate and honor the clergy in our lives and what they do in service to God and man.
Normally, I will write an article to be able to bring to the forefront of the community the clergy, who plays a very important role in our lives whether we realize it or not. And when I do this, I do it not for myself but for all the people who serve God tirelessly, continually, selflessly, compassionately and humbly.
Pastors, priests, rabbis, ministers and leaders serve to make this world a better place, whether it be for weddings, funerals, pastoral counseling, creating and overseeing various ministries of the proper church (the church that preaches the biblical truths and foundations, those that have compassion on the world around them, those who offer forgiveness and grace in the same manner that they received the same from God and those that bring healing and restoration to a broken world).
With this being said, I would like to expand Clergy Appreciation Month to include everyone who serves God. I would like to include the following: clergy, musicians, worship leaders, Sunday school teachers, administration, secretaries, people on various boards, the people in charge of various ministries (which could be too exhausted to list all the various ministries), the people who bring love and hold two individuals who would normally be overlooked or cast aside, those individuals who pray for others, teach others, counsel others and anything else you can think of.
My reasoning for this is simple: every one of us is a minister. God uses each and every one of us in our own unique ways. Each one of us has a specific gift and talent that we bring to the world that makes it a better place. Some of us, sadly, do not get a chance to see our worth and our value because of the way that we were raised, various traumas that took place in our lives, the judgment placed on us by others, low self-esteem and low value of ourselves, our brokenness and, most importantly, the inability to see around us.
This is where you come in and help out. As I stated before, this isn’t about me being a pastor but about you ministering to others. It is about what you can do to show the world who God is and how he is working in you, with you and through you to not only make your life more complete but to also show the world the joy that God has for each and every one of us if we choose to follow Him.
Many of us do miraculous things each and every day, and yet we do not consider our actions to be miracles because they are so commonplace to us that what we feel that we are doing is just a very common sense thing. However, what tends to be commonplace to us can be the greatest miracle to somebody else simply because somebody took time to notice, heal, listen and respond to and simply love them for possibly the very first time in their lives.
It is really easy for us to get caught up in the drama of the world, including the hatred, judgment and division. And yet, when we take time and show love and compassion towards one another, it not only changes the lives of those we serve but also the lives of everyone around. They decide to change (just like we decided to change when we came to know the love and saving grace of Jesus Christ) because somebody took the time to love what they once thought was totally unlovable.
Make no mistake, for all have sinned and come short of the glory of God, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord. This is Scripture. All of us have sinned. All of us have come short of the glory of God. And all of us can receive the gift of eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord if we just simply ask and receive.
To everybody who tries to live this out in today’s world, all of you are clergy. All of you are ministers. And all of you should be able to see that what you do matters to not only man but to God!
We do not have to be perfect to be ministers. We do not have to be sinless to be able to minister the world around us (even with forgiveness of sin, we will continue to make mistakes, poor decisions, have the wrong attitude at times and fall short of the glory of God), but we do have to be willing to live it out.
So I not only want to acknowledge and honor my clergy brothers and sisters; I also want to honor you. Thank you for allowing us who are able to minister to be able to see that our work is not in vain as we watch you go out and mirror the life of Christ, which we try to mirror in you.
Thank you for loving people, forgiving people and caring for people. May God bless you with the wisdom and knowledge of knowing that your life matters more than you may ever realize. If there is someone who has spoken to you or has made you feel better, simply thank them. It will make their day!
