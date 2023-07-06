Pleasant Lake Elementary School
Third grade
A's
Eliza Ball, Kenna Brindley, Aizlee Handley, Lucas Marvin, Ava Mills, Damion Money, Jackson Salinas, Jayden Weinrich, Emmalyn Whiteman
A/B's
Edgar Alvarez, Thomas Cragp, Coraline Mansfield, Hallie Payton, Miyah Savick, Nova Troutman
All Year A's
Eliza Ball, Kenna Brindley, Aizlee Handley, Lucas Marvin, Ava Mills, Damion Money, Jackson Salinas, Jayden Weinrich, Emmalyn Whihteman
All Year A/B's
Edgar Alvarez, Thomas Crago, Coraline Mansfield, Hallie Payton, Miyah Savick
Fourth grade
A/B's and All Year A/B's
Luke Gilbert, Sophia Graber, Lincoln Helinski, Leah Rathburn, Abigail Springer, Dreyden Wymer
Fifth grade
A/B's and All Year A/B's
Karsyn Batchelder, Morgan Beer, Alex Bracey, Naomi Cabrera, Preston Stoy
