This week I heard a sad story of how a young mom passed away from a tragedy, through no fault of her own. All I can think about is her sweet babies that will not get to have her hug them, cheer for them at games, or any of the other beautiful things she would have done. All of us catch our breath when these things happen, senseless tragedies.
Revelation 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.” And He, seated on the throne, said, “Behold, I am making all things new.”
I long for these words to be actual NOW. What does it take for us to get to be with Jesus? Is it being a good person? Is it living a good life? Is it going to church every week?
We have to admit that we are all sinners. Each and every one of us fails.
Romans 3:23-24 for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and are justified by his grace as a gift, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus,
This can sound in the first part of these verses as hopeless. Where do we go, and how do we fix this are just some of the questions we are asking. The last part of the verse helps to clarify. The gift of grace saves us.
Step one: Admit we are sinners. I sinned when I had a nasty thought about a driver today. I have sinned this week by not managing my God-given time. Can you think of a sin you committed just today?
We will never be “good” enough or “nice” enough. God still wants to be in a relationship with us, and aren’t we blessed?
Romans 5:8 But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.
Step two: Ask Jesus into your life.
“For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” (Romans 10:13)
I will never understand why things happen the way that they do. I will never understand why we hurt one another or why we hurt the ones we love at times. I know that we live in a world broken by sin and that God made a way for us that involves choosing a different path.
Step three: Live as people who are thankful for the blessing of Jesus, loving God and neighbor.
This week try to love God and neighbor well! Love someone by being kind.
Love someone by calling them and inviting them to a meal. Love someone you might not even know by giving them a blessing. Spend time with God in His word and in creation.
