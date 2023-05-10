Steuben County government has been celebrating Public Service Recognition Week with a few activities. Last week the observance began with numerous government officials making presentations to students in grades one through three at Carlin Park Elementary School. The presentation included Steuben County personnel from Human Resources, the Sheriff’s Office, Veteran’s Affairs, Highway Department, County Parks Department, Health Department, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service, Emergency Management, Auditor’s Office and Purdue Local Technical Assistance Program. For the hands on portion of the presentation, the Sheriff’s Office had two vehicles and their K-9 officer on hand, the Highway Department had a dump truck, the Health Department had its trailer, Emergency Management had its Tahoe and EMS had an ambulance on site. On Wednesday, there were food trucks set up across from the Steuben County government campus at Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County for not only county employees to enjoy, but the general public as well. Public Service Week is observed May 7-13. In the top photo, students tour the various vehicles presented by county officials. At the immediate right, students line up to get a look at the Health Department’s trailer that’s taken out on-site for a variety of public health needs. At the far right, students get to see the inner workings of a police vehicle.
Public Service Week observed
MIKE MARTURELLO
