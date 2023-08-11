My Monday was a great night and a horrible night. Have you ever had such a thing? About six weeks ago, I made the hard decision to put down my beloved bulldog, Homer … Homie. He was my sidekick for the last nine years. He would wrap his paw around my ankle while I did devotions. He would greet me at the door by bouncing. Before I knew what an emotional support animal was, he was my emotional support animal. I told my family I did not want another dog or cat.
Then I met a puppy at a house, blessing one of my members. After that, they informed me there were still three girl puppies from the same breeder. (Insert: I am well aware of the importance of the shelter and support the shelter. This is the first dog in all my 53 years I have EVER not rescued. This is the first animal, for that matter, that I have not rescued from the shelter or the vet where an animal has been surrendered.) My husband said let’s take a look.
So, we drove to a beautiful farm in the country where my heart fell in love with the quiet one that wanted to snuggle.
This is my girl. We have picked the name Emma Lou Who.
We drove home and picked up puppy supplies. After dinner and a long night for all of us, I decided to walk her to one of my best friends and let her meet Emma. Looking back on a wrong decision, have you ever watched it like a movie and thought, why did I do that?
As we walked out the front door, Emma on leash leading the way and me behind, I tripped. As I fell, she bolted, and the leash flew out of my hand. In hot pursuit, my husband, friend, and I watched the cutest dog I have ever had run into the woods behind our home as the sun set. A night that was exciting turned into terrifying.
Readers Digest version: she was in the woods all NIGHT. Tons of people drove around and looked for her. My neighbors and I looked into the wee hours. Two of my best girls, Abbie and Amber, showed up at the house the following day. We went through the woods for two more hours, and then there was Emma.
All night I prayed and praised God. I reflected on this passage from Psalm 116 this morning that fit where I was that night. Psalm 116: 6-7 The Lord watches over the foolish; when I was helpless, he saved me. I said to myself, “Relax because the Lord takes care of you.”
Well, I was foolish in how I was holding the leash, but I believe he heard my cries and the cries of many who were praying on Monday. In Bible Study, we have been looking at some verses on courage.
I kept repeating Joshua 1:9 in mind as I lay in bed and walked the neighborhood all night. Joshua 1:9 Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” I also choose to sing over and over in the woods and my heart, the Doxology, also known as the Common Doxology. Even in the dark of the night, I choose to praise.
Praise God, from whom all blessings flow;
Praise Him, all creatures here below;
Praise Him above, ye heav’nly host;
Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost.
Amen.
I hope if I never found her, I would still be singing through tears, but I celebrate today that many prayers were answered and she and I work through the trauma; I sing this to her as a comfort for us both. Thank you, God, for keeping Emma safe! Thank you to all who looked for Emma. Emma Lou Who, welcome to the family!
