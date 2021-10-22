GAS CITY — Midwest sprint and midget fans, drivers and teams facing a winter of racing withdrawal have one last chance to enjoy their favorite sport today and Saturday as Gas City I-69 Speedway hosts the third annual “Fall Festival of Speed and Non-Wing Nationals” as its 2021 season finale.
Tonight’s races start at 7:30 p.m. and consist of non-wing 410 sprint cars, IRA Auto Meter Wisconsin wingless sprint cars, USAC Midwest Thunder regional midgets and 600cc non-wing micros.
Saturday’s races have been moved up to start at 6 p.m. It will also feature non-wing 410 sprint cars and IRA Auto Meter Wisconsin wingless sprint cars, which will be joined by UMP/IMCA-style modifieds, street stocks and hornets.
The pit gate opens today at 3 p.m., with the grandstands opening at 4:30 p.m. The drivers’ meeting is at 6:05 p.m. Hot laps and group qualifying are at 6:35 p.m. Racing begins at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday the pit gate opens at 1:30 p.m. and the grandstands at 4 p.m. The drivers’ meeting is at 4:30 p.m.. Hot laps and group qualifying are at 5 p.m. Racing starts at 6 p.m.
The ticket prices are the same for both shows. Adult general admission is $20, student admission is $15 and kids 12 and under are free. Pit passes are available for $35.
Both non-wing 410 sprint car features will pay $2,000 to win and $200 to start. The USAC Midwest Thunder drivers are racing for a $5,000 purse, with $1,200 to win and bonuses for the top-three SpeeD2 and mini-sprints finishers. The non-wing micro feature will pay $300 to win and $50 to start.
The modified feature winner on Saturday will earn $800, while all starters will receive $110. The street stock feature pays $500 to win and $80 to start. The hornet feature pays $300 to win and $50 to start.
The race is open to both front-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive four-cylinder cars that don’t use racing tires.
For more information, visit the track’s website at gascityI69speedway.com.
Gas City I-69 Speedway is located on State Road 22, approximately a half-mile west of I-69, exit 259. The quarter-mile dirt oval is about halfway between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, and attracts drivers and fans from all over the Midwest.
