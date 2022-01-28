Please read John 3:16- 18; Romans 8:37 – 39; with emphasis on the Roman passage
I was facilitating a training recently where I heard one of the participants used term that I absolutely was captivated by which is “unlossable love.” She had stated that she had made up that word and I asked for permission to be able to utilize it; to which she granted me permission, so now I’m running with it. When she had made mention of this phrase, I was captivated by it and the hairs on my body stood up. When I asked her to explain what her thought process was for this, she had stated that it means that there is absolutely no way that their loved would be taken away from the individual to whom they gave the love to. And as she and explained that I knew God was speaking to me giving me that same definition of it and wanted me to expand upon it even more. This is the reason for this article
Unlossable love can be first evident in action in John 3:16-18. John 3:16 happens to be probably the most well-known verse of the entire Bible and is often quoted. When you go past the 16th verse, to get a chance to see that when Jesus came he did not come to condemn the world; but that the world would be saved through him. And in the 16th verse when Jesus shares “For God so loved The World...”, this means the entire world, with no one being excluded.
And I want to be very cautious and to say that the entire world is loved by God and to not say “even if …” Because if we had the statement “even if …”. There seems to be an indication that there is a judgment or deficiency that is implied. The fact of the matter is, “for ALL have sinned and come short of the glory of God…”; which means that all of us are on the same playing field as one another and that only God Himself is the one who judges. God loves us all, period!
And as we look at this Unlossable Love as it pertains toward God’s love towards man, we get to see the depths of that love because there is absolutely nothing that can separate us from that love that he has for us. This is where the Roman passage comes in and explains that. This is the love that cannot be negated by any sin that we have created, negated by death, hell, low self-esteem, and brokenness caused by trauma or anything else that would try to convince us that we are unworthy of the love that God bestows upon us. (We may feel ourselves unworthy, especially when we look at the sins that we have in our lives and those that we’ve done in our past and that we refuse to forgive ourselves in the same manner that God forgives us; however, God makes us worthy through Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior.) Even if we totally reject God, His unconditional love and forgiveness, and refuse His grace and we find ourselves in Hell for all eternity, God still loves us endlessly. His love toward us is not based upon any words that we can do, it is all through His grace. And as we understand this; we strive to reflect that same love, that unlossable love to those who are in our lives.
I constantly tell my children, my wife, my grandchildren and everyone who my love that when I love, there is nothing that they can do that would cause me to lose any love toward them. This does not mean that I do not like some of the things that they do or condone those negative behaviors and actions because of that love. Au contraire, that same love allows us to love them through their poor choices, negative behaviors, and their brokenness, especially as we see them through the eyes of God.
There are too many Church Proper I (those of the legalistic churches that have mandates and conditions and believe that works are the things that warrants God’s love towards us; which is a fallacy and a lie) that try to make us believe that God only loves us when we’re doing good. If this were the case, there would’ve been no need for Christ to die on the cross for us and for our sins. Our work is not found in our works, our work is only found in God. And as the book of Romans shares with us in the 8th chapter, that love is totally and completely unlossable! What great comfort we have because of this!
Can you imagine the impact of such a love on not only ourselves, but on everybody that we know if we are able to share this type of love with them? God’s love reflects this so completely it goes beyond unconditional love, because unlossable love is bestowed upon us even in our worst state of being. Some might argue that unconditional love is the same as it; however, I believe that as we truly search the concept of unlossable love, we can see a deeper commitment. As we love our children, we see a glimpse of this in action. And if we can reflect that which God bestows upon us, we can transform this world to be a far greater place and to have a stronger intimacy with God because we are reflecting back that unlossable love toward Him.
