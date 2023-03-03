If I speak in the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I am a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. And if I have prophetic powers, and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have all faith, so as to remove mountains, but have not love, I am nothing. If I give away all I have, and if I deliver up my body to be burned, but have not love, I gain nothing.
Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.
Love never ends. As for prophecies, they will pass away; as for tongues, they will cease; as for knowledge, it will pass away. For we know in part and we prophesy in part, but when the perfect comes, the partial will pass away. When I was a child, I spoke like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I gave up childish ways. For now we see in a mirror dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I have been fully known. So now faith, hope, and love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13: 1-13; ESV
Scrolling through different Facebook sites, I came across a person on a faith-based who that spoke about the schism in which churches are disaffiliating from their parent denomination. In the post, I noticed that one person posted to those who are left within the denomination they recently left didn’t want to hate them and that they needed to love them. I pondered the statement for some time and God spoke to my heart; “I (God) know that you must love, but I want you to want to love them….”. The more I thought about this, the more I began to see God’s true heart. Then God placed on my heart the passage provided for this article. Even as I write this, God continues to speak…
The writer Paul shares with the Corinthian church and teaches what love must be. Reading the passage, I can get a clear understanding of what love must look like. I can even see how this is the way God loves each of us. Yet, the Holy Spirit is sharing that God doesn’t have to love us but that He chooses to love us this way! It’s His choice and joy to love us!
I mean no disrespect toward the person who wrote that they must love those left behind, but what makes us think we must love someone? Yes, God instructs us to love one another; that’s biblical. However, is it really love if we are forced into it? Do we have a choice?
I remember when I was a child. My brother had done something that made me VERY angry, and I hated him for it. My parents told me that I had to love him no matter what. I hated to love him because of what he did to me. My love was as superficial as the “I’m sorry” I received from him after he was caught doing what he did. He wasn’t sorry; in fact, he bragged about it for days to his friends. It wasn’t until I forgave him that I could love him in the ways God and my parents desired me to.
Reading this post is causing me to evaluate the ways I love … I take love VERY seriously! I have been burned by the best and at one point denied accepting or giving love because of the depth of hurt I experienced. It wasn’t until God gave me 1 John 4:18 which reads: “There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear, because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love.” (NIV) I love because I want to love! I love you because I want to love you; it’s not an obligation for me, but a pleasure! I love God because I WANT TO LOVE HIM and not out of being “required to love” Him. God doesn’t want love to be forced upon anyone! Love is freely given and freely received. This is how love works.
Looking at the ways love operates and the attributes of love, there is a great obligation to love someone. We are called to invest our total efforts into loving someone, especially God. Anything less defiles what love is and stands for. When the person wrote that they needed to love them, they were referring to the fact that their love drives them to continue the love. That is what God desires from us and for us! An unquenchable passion to truly love as God loves us that overflows and can’t be held within these vessels of our being but pours out of us naturally and effortlessly.
What are your thoughts on this? Do you love out of obligation or out of the desire to love? Don’t limit this to just earthly relationships, but also the one between you and God. Do you want someone to love you because they must, or do you prefer someone to enjoy the privilege of loving you for who you are to them? God loves you this way. Others also feel this way. Allow yourself to grace someone else’s life with this same love.
