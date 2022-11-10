COVID did a number on this nation and the entire world, right? This is an understatement to say the least. The shutdowns affected all of us in numerous ways; some of which continue to have profound impacts today. Our focus for this article is the church and our faith.
Since the pandemic, church attendance has declined dramatically. More people have changed the ways they attend conventional worship and are utilizing technology as an alternate worship experience.
According to Barna, one way of examining people’s participation in faith communities is by exploring how they practice their corporate faith engagement. Unveiling a new measurement model, Barna identified the following five segments:
• Unattached– people who had attended neither a conventional church nor an organic faith community (e.g., house church, simple church, intentional community) during the past year. Some of these people use religious media, but they have had no personal interaction with a regularly-convened faith community. This segment represents one out of every four adults (23%) in America. About one-third of the segment was people who have never attended a church at any time in their life.
• Intermittents– these adults are essentially “under-churched” – i.e., people who have participated in either a conventional church or an organic faith community within the past year, but not during the past month. Such people constitute about one out of every seven adults (15%). About two-thirds of this group had attended at least one church event at some time within the past six months.
• Homebodies– people who had not attended a conventional church during the past month, but had attended a meeting of a house church (3%).
• Blenders– adults who had attended both a conventional church and a house church during the past month. Most of these people attend a conventional church as their primary church, but many are experimenting with new forms of faith community. In total, Blenders represent 3% of the adult population.
• Conventionals– adults who had attended a conventional church (i.e., a congregational-style, local church) during the past month but had not attended a house church. Almost three out of every five adults (56%) fit this description. This participation includes attending any of a wide variety of conventional-church events, such as weekend services, mid-week services, special events, or church-based classes. (Source: Barna Group, www.barna.org)
The question must be asked, “Is the reason because of the pandemic or are people using the pandemic as an excuse to hide other more personal reasons for disengaging with the face-to-face engagement of the local church?”
The question is raised because the pandemic is no longer a major contributing factor of church attendance; there are no longer mandates to close worship services and to limit the numbers of attendance to in-church attendance. Now, the question is, “Where did you go?”. Has the church universal become complacent to technology? Has the church become “lazy” and finds it easier to worship online? Is this a way where church conflicts and differences of opinions can be avoided? Or is this a way to avoid having to address sin in the life of the individual? Why have we stopped attending the local church? The answer to this is individualized to each person and circumstance and no one can say how right or wrong we are for believing these. However, we can inform one another what we miss and forfeit when we refuse to come together for worship.
• Fellowship and relationship – We are created to be relational and when we seclude ourselves from fellowship, social and relational needs go unmet. During the pandemic, we discovered how vital having human contact is, especially with our loved ones. Church gatherings offer us this and more.
• Discussing/sharing ideas and concerns – One way we learn is through the sharing of ideas and understandings. It becomes more personal and acceptable when we can witness a person’s whole communication (body language, tone of voice, etc.) in this sharing than just reading it from our devices.
• Supports – The in-person fellowship allows the individual to find supports which others can share or partake in rather than trying to individually search for these supports. We have people to listen to our situations, give us the shoulder to cry on and to love us through our trials. Online services don’t have that availability to offer the same.
• Development of relationships — As stated earlier, we are created to be relational. Face-to-face interactions brings stronger relationships.
Where are you? Have you been AWOL from church gatherings and fellowship and are longing for a reconnection? Do you feel that the church has lost contact with you and therefore feel abandoned by the church? Or are you an individual who has been hesitant to come to church because you might feel judged or not accepted? Again, the Barna Group has this to share:
George Barna, whose book Grow Your Church from the Outside In describes people who are not connected to a church, discussed the larger context of the unchurched.
“The numbers consistently point out that those who live without a regular face-to-face faith connection tend to be relatively isolated from the mainstream of society, tend to be non-committal in institutional and personal relationships, and typically revel in their independence. Attempting to get them involved in the life of a church is a real challenge. The best chance of getting them to a church is when someone they know and trust invites them, offers to accompany them, and there is reason to believe that the church event will address one of the issues or needs they are struggling with at that moment.” (Source: Barna Group, barna.org).
We would love to invite you back home and restore your connection with your local church. We desire to have more intimacy with you and to help you with your relationship with God and others. Will you allow us to love you the way you deserve and desire? We hope so!
