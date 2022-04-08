Please read John chapter 8:1 – 11; Luke chapter 6:37 – 42.
I know many of us do this on a daily basis; however, I posed this question to you: have you ever taken a good strong look at yourself in the mirror? I don’t mean just for glancing at yourself while you shave or brush your teeth; I mean you being able to look at your reflection and to study yourself in that reflection? What were your discoveries when you did this? Were you happy with the result of your observance or did you begin to discover a reflection of what you see within yourself? What I mean by this, you begin to see various flaws and deficiencies within your physical self? Did you possibly go deeper and begin to see the flaws and deficiencies within your mental and emotional self? And did you go even deeper to see the same in our spiritual self?
I sometimes stare into the mirror and look into my own eyes and I judge myself: sometimes it is a good and honest judgment and other times it is something that is either self-imposed or false ideations about what I feel others think of me. I will go into what I find within myself a little bit later; however, I challenge you with this because I want to know do we look at others with their various issues and such the same way or in a different and darker way? What gives us the permission to judge whether somebody is better or worse than ourselves? Can we honestly make a great assessment of somebody when we are blinded by our own imperfections for self-righteousness?
Whether we try to or not, no matter how “religious” we are or not, we make judgments. Some of these judgments are based on the way that we were raised in based upon the various moral and ethical codes that we were brought up in, some of these judgments are based upon society and what they consider to be morally and ethically sound, sometimes it is based upon our religious affiliations: the fact remains that we all have some form of judgment on a great number of things. This being said, we should be aware of the impacts that our judgment has on ourselves, our loved ones and those all around us. Judgments can separate and distance ourselves from others; whether that be our intent or not. Preformed biases can often forbid us from some of the greatest blessings because of the differences we have in comparison to others. They say that the first impression takes only 15 seconds to establish but can take a lifetime to overcome. Why is that? What makes us think that we are that great of an expert to think that we will be 100% right 100% of the time?
I will admit, there have been times when I have made poor judgments and thought ill of people who turned out to be some of my greatest supporters. What changed my perspective? This is where the passage of John comes into play: this is by far one of my favorite passages in the entire Bible because it challenges us to look into the mirror and to see our own selves before we begin to judge others. This passage talks about people who were judge in a woman caught in adultery and they were trying to capture Jesus to be able to judge him even deeper and darker. When the situation was presented to Jesus; the religious leaders use the Scriptures (what we now consider the Old Testament) and the laws written in their to try to trap Jesus into condemning this particular woman. Jesus did not say a word but he stooped down and began writing in the dirt different things (is not for certain what was written in their; however, many scholars believe that he was writing down various sins). One by one, from the oldest to the youngest, these religious leaders dropped the rocks that they were about ready to stone this woman with and left her in her nakedness at the feet of Jesus. Jesus and look at the woman and stated “Where are your accusers?” The woman responded that she had none and Jesus said to her “Neither do I condemn you; go and sin no more.” Jesus forced those individual religious leaders to look hard into the mirror of their souls for them to be able to see their own sins and their faults and failures. It’s a very hard mirror to look into and very painful at times; because it forces us to see exactly who and what we are. The passage in Luke also shows us that we are not supposed to judge others but were to look in our own mirrors and see what is reflected back at us.
So what we do when we don’t like the phase that is looking back at us in the mirror? How do we deal with the imperfections and the flaws that we behold? We attempt to change those things. We cannot cover up those imperfections because when we do, we only lie to ourselves as we attempt to deceive others who are able to behold the true self. What are those imperfections one might ask? That is not for me to decide in anybody else but myself; for what others may feel is an imperfection in me; I may feel is a great quality within myself. I want God to point out my imperfections because he knows me intimately and fully and I want him to be able to help me with those imperfections; because I know that I cannot be with them myself. And at the same time, I know that God will be honest with me because of his unlossable love that you will point these out to make me a better person in my own eyes: God or he knows all about me and knows that I will never be what I perceived to be as a perfect Christian. So not only is he the author and finisher of my faith; he is my Perfecter. You would be wise to do the same.
Don’t be afraid to look into the mirror and to see the real you; be more afraid of looking into the mirror of others in judging them more so than we do ourselves.
