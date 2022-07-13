SHIPSHEWANA — Round Room Live and Hasbro announced Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure will bring the cheeky little piggy to live audiences across the United States, including a stop in Shipshewana on Oct. 23.
Tickets for the live, family-friendly musical experience will go on sale July 15th at 10 a.m. with pre-sales beginning Tuesday. For tickets and additional information, visit TheBlueGate.com
Join Peppa Pig on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventures, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises. Children everywhere love this 60-minute live musical experience.
“We can’t wait to bring this delightful captivating show to audiences across the country,” says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “We’re proud to offer the most engaging and memorable family experiences for live entertainment fans of all ages.”
Fans can visit peppapigliveus.com now for tour dates and ticket information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.