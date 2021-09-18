The Psalms are an excellent place for us to go for encouragement, prayer, and instruction.
Psalm 117 is the shortest chapter of the Bible:
Psalm 117: 1-2 Praise the Lord, all you nations; extol him, all you peoples. For great is his love toward us, and the faithfulness of the Lord endures forever. Praise the Lord.
This Psalm is a great reminder to praise! What are you praising God for today? I love the beauty of the blue sky! Thank you Lord for this gift of sunshine today. I praise you for the gift of sunshine!
The longest Psalm in the book is Psalm 119. There are 176 verses in this Psalm. This Psalm is broken up into sections. Every eight verses there is a new letter of the Hebrew alphabet. The theme of this Psalm is prayer, as well as obedience to God’s law.
Psalm 119: 8 I will obey your decrees. Please don’t give up on me!
Some Psalms are very familiar to us. You probably know Psalm 23.
Psalm 23: 1-6 The Lord is my shepherd; I lack nothing. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, he refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for his name’s sake. Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
You might have a favorite Psalm. Mine is Psalm 121 as it begins talking about beautiful mountains and asking if our help comes from there. It causes me to think, and this Psalm also gives me something to hold on to when times are hard. Many people like Psalm 91 for this reason. It is a Psalm that speaks of help and protection.
Psalm 91: 1-2 Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.”
It has more to teach us, but I will let you look that up for yourself.
I know many are not into poetry; so much of the Psalm is poetic that you can be lost in the weeds. Try pulling up an app that will read the passages for you. There is comfort to be found in the word of the Lord, especially in the Psalms.
Another thing that will help you connect to this book of the Bible is writing out the verses in a journal. There is never a time when I journal scripture that something new does not stick out to me.
Spend some time leaning into the promises of God this week. You might just feel renewed and refreshed!
